3 teens injured, 1 critically, after pickup truck rollover in Iron County

Written by Jeff Richards
August 2, 2019
Stock image, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — An early morning crash in Iron County Friday injured the vehicle’s three teenage occupants.

Red marker shows approximate location of rollover crash on Horse Hollow Road west of Parowan Gap in Iron County, Utah | Image courtesy of Google Maps, St. George News / Cedar City News

Iron County Sheriff’s Lt. Del Schlosser said the incident was reported to dispatchers at 1:44 a.m. involving a Ford pickup truck with three 18-year-old occupants, two males and one female.

The crash took place in a remote area of northern Iron County on Horse Hollow Road, several miles west of Parowan Gap.

“The vehicle went off the road and back onto the roadway. The driver overcorrected, and the vehicle rolled,” Schlosser said, adding that two of the three occupants were ejected, one of whom was transported via an Intermountain Life Flight helicopter to Dixie Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

The driver and the other passenger were less seriously hurt and were taken to Cedar City Hospital by ambulance, Schlosser said.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, Schlosser said, adding that alcohol may be a factor.

Troopers from the Utah Highway Patrol also responded to the scene.

