May 20, 1956 – July 30, 2019

Gerry J. Mickelsen, 63, passed away July 30, 2019, in St. George, Utah. Gerry was born in Salina, Utah, May 20, 1956, to Joseph Gerald and Della Jane Stott Mickelsen. He grew up in Aurora, Utah, and graduated from North Sevier High School. Gerry married Glenna Vee Beutler Aug. 6, 1978, in Elko, Nevada.

Gerry had a passion for hard work and trucks, and after many years of being employed at Bastian Trucking, he purchased the company in 2011. Gerry loved and will miss his Bastian Trucking family.

He enjoyed riding horses, razor rides, camping, fishing and hunting with family and friends. He also loved anything Harley Davidson.

Gerry is survived by his wife Glenna, children Christian Mickelsen, Heather (Dion) Granet, Joe Mickelsen, and Holly Mickelsen; Sister Rose Ann (Robert) Crunk, Washington, UT; Sister-in-law Janice Mickelsen, Redmond, Utah; mother-in-law Maureen Wheadon, Richfield, Utah; and Aunt Beth Mason, Aurora, Utah. He is also survived by five grandchildren and two great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Gerry was preceded in death by his parents Gerald and Jane, brothers Steven and Kerry, and father-in-law Ted Beutler.

We are honoring Gerry’s request; he will be cremated with no services held.

We are honoring Gerry's request; he will be cremated with no services held.