Multiple car windows smashed in Washington City; police ask for public’s help

WASHINGTON CITY — The Washington City Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find those responsible for multiple vehicles being vandalized while parked along the street over the last two days.

One of the victims, Mildred Williams, was awakened around 6:30 a.m. by two Washington City Police officers knocking on her door. That’s when she was told the driver’s side window of her vehicle was smashed in.

She also said the officers advised her they have received multiple reports of a similar nature since early Thursday morning, and have reason to believe those responsible are targeting vehicles parked along the street.

Washington City Police Chief Jason Williams confirmed that seven vehicles have been vandalized since Thursday, adding that all but six of the vehicles were parked along the street when the incident took place. A location that provided “easy access.”

“It looks like they are using a window punch to break the windows,” Williams said.

Two of the vehicles were parked along 200 North near Main and 300 East, while three cars were parked on 300 East between 400 North and Telegraph. The final two were parked along, or near, Buena Vista Blvd. To this point, all of the incidents have taken place in the middle of the night when most residents are sleeping.

The damage to Williams’ car will need to be repaired before she can drive it safely, she said, adding that she is between jobs so “this couldn’t have happened at a worse time.”

There are no reports of property being stolen from any of the affected vehicles, leading police to believe the sole aim is to smash the window and flee.

Anyone with information regarding the vandalism is being asked to contact the Washington City Police Department at 435-634-5730. The incident number is 19Z006140 and Detective Carter has been assigned to the case.

