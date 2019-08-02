UPDATED: Authorities identify Parowan man ejected, killed during rollover on I-15 in Iron County

ST. GEORGE — A Parowan man was killed during a single-vehicle rollover on southbound Interstate 15 in Iron County early Friday morning.

Police have identified the driver as 55-year-old Daniel W. Haynie of Parowan.

At 4:30 a.m. troopers responded to a single-vehicle rollover on I-15 near mile marker 67 north of Cedar City near Enoch that involved a driver who was completely ejected during the crash and died at the scene, according to an alert released by Sgt. Nick Street with the Utah Highway Patrol at 7:45 a.m.

Haynie was traveling in south in a black 1994 Mercedes-Benz when police say the vehicle drifted onto the white fog line. The driver overcorrected, sending the vehicle across both southbound lanes and into the median where it rolled, ejecting the driver as it did so.

The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

Family notifications have been made.

This report is based on statements from police or other responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Updated Aug. 2, 10:35 a.m. to include additional details and identification of driver.

