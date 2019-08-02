City reviews concept plans for major commercial project in Ivins

Ivins City Hall in Ivins, Utah, on July 15, 2019 | Photo by Ryann Richardson, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Initial plans for a commercial project on one of Ivins’ busiest corners were presented to residents and the Ivins City Council during a public meeting Thursday.

Dixie Property Management submitted a concept plan for a commercial project called Canyon Crossing. The project includes a five-pump gas station, office, three restaurants and seven retail shops on the corner of Snow Canyon Parkway and Snow Canyon Drive near the Tuachan Center for the Arts.

Project plans already include a convenience store and a drive-thru fast-food restaurant.

Plans were submitted in June and reviewed by the Technical Review Committee and Planning Commission. According to the review, all current lots and improvements comply with city ordinances.

The property is zoned as resort or general commercial and is classified for Class 5 Conditional Use, which means the city can place “reasonable conditions” on the use of the property to “mitigate possible adverse impacts,” Ivins city attorney Dale Coulam said. Possible consequences could be noise, traffic or light pollution.

Class 5 Conditional Uses require a public hearing, review and recommendation from the Planning Commission, as well as a decision from the City Council. The final decision will take into account whether the project complies with city ordinances.

Coulam said as of now the project “substantially complies with city requirements,” although that is based only on the concept plan.

“The next stage would be a more detailed plan that would be submitted to the city to consider, and that would flush out a lot of the more detailed things required by ordinances.”

The concept plans that were submitted are the first of many, and Coulam said a number of things – including the layout – could change before the project is finished.

Coulam said the Technical Review Committee has already made comments on an earlier version of the plans and the applicant made changes to meet requests or address some of the concerns.

“It’s showing, I think, a desire on their part to try to make things so that it’s a good project,” he said.

Now, the Planning Commission and City Council will wait for the applicant to submit a more detailed set of plans and apply for a conditional use permit before a public hearing can take place and a final decision is made.

