State Bank of Southern Utah adds Mary Pearson, Brad Last to board of directors

SOUTHERN UTAH — State Bank of Southern Utah is proud to announce the appointment of Mary Pearson and Brad Last to the bank’s board of directors.

“These individuals bring a wealth of experience and knowledge, along with diverse backgrounds that are incredibly valuable to our organization,” Eric Schmutz, State Bank of Southern Utah CEO and bank president, said in a press release announcing the appointment.

“State Bank is fortunate to have so many proven local leaders serving as board members. Their vast business experience in Southern Utah is a great asset for our customers.”

Mary Pearson is the dean of the School of Business at Southern Utah University. She oversees the accounting, economics, entrepreneurship, finance, hotel resort and hospitality management, management, marketing, Masters of Accountancy and Masters of Business Administration programs.

Along with her work at Southern Utah University, Pearson is a certified public accountant with her own firm in Cedar City and has served on several school district and Cedar City committees. She currently serves as chairwoman for the Cedar City Planning and Zoning Commission. She and her husband, Alan, are the parents of four children and one grandchild.

Brad Last has served in the Utah House of Representatives for the past 16 years, focusing on Utah’s education and health care. He currently serves as the chair of the Executive Appropriations committee.

Last was raised in Hurricane and graduated from the University of Utah with degrees in finance, business and accounting. After selling the family-run home care and hospice business, he went to work for Dixie State University, where he serves as the vice president of university advancement. He and his wife, Jan, are the parents of five children and four grandchildren.

State Bank is the only bank that is owned, operated and headquartered in Southern Utah. The bank recently exceeded $1 billion in assets and added two more offices.

State Bank operates fourteen offices in St. George, Santa Clara, Hurricane, Kanab, Orderville, Tropic, Circleville, Richfield, Fillmore, Gunnison, Parowan and Cedar City.

