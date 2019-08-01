May 21, 1992 – July 27, 2019

Kathryn Blaire Leavitt, 27, passed away July 27, 2019. She was born May 21, 1992, in Salt Lake City. Her mother is Marie Leavitt. She was second of three children.

She was the peanut-butter between two slices of bread – Vincent Brock Leavitt, her older brother and Gregory Beau Leavitt, her younger brother. She was the laughter and love that helped hold the family together through life’s trials and confusions.

Blaire grew up in a loving family, her mother insisting her children show respect, kindness and love to each other.

After living in Salt Lake City a few years, Blaire’s family moved to Bunkerville, Nevada, and lived next to her grandparents, Vincent and Kathryn Leavitt. She was an active and happy child. She wanted to be included in all activities at home, school and church. She was always surrounded by friends and family.

Upon her graduation from Virgin Valley High School in Mesquite, Nevada, Blaire went to Paul Mitchell The School in St. George, Utah, and obtained her license as a cosmetologist.

Blaire lived through life’s trials with a smile on her face. While living and studying in St. George, her life became entwined with her Polynesian heritage. She found her Polynesian family and learned of her culture and another side of her life she had not experienced except in stories and pictures. She enjoyed it so very much. She learned her Tongan language, dances, customs and how to express her joy and happiness in another way.

Blaire worked at various jobs in St. George and Salt Lake City to supplement her cosmetology work. In all her work she was a happy and giving friend. She always wanted everyone to get along and be happy in their lives and with each other. Blaire will be remembered by those who knew her for her love and kindness.

Blaire is survived by her mother, Marie; brothers: Vincent (Isabel Leveni) and Gregory (Melissa Garcia); niece and nephew: Imari Leavitt and Jaxon Allen; aunts, uncles; as well as many who loved her and that she considered family.

Services

A visitation will be held Friday, Aug. 2, from 6-8 p.m. at the Mesquite Stake Center, 100 North Arrowhead Lane, Mesquite, Nevada.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Aug. 3 at 10 a.m., with a visitation at 8 a.m., at the Bunkerville 1st Ward Chapel, 355 West Virgin Avenue, Bunkerville, Nevada.

Interment will follow in the Bunkerville Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. Visit www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.