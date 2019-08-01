Sun glare deemed cause of 2-car crash on Telegraph Street

Written by Cody Blowers
August 1, 2019

WASHINGTON CITY — The glare of the morning sun was reported to have triggered a crash on Telegraph City in Washington City Thursday.

A Hyundai passenger car has severe frontal damage after a crash on Telegraph Street in Washington City, Utah, Aug. 1, 2019 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

Shortly after 8 a.m. officers responded to the two-vehicle crash on East Telegraph Street just west of Ridge Pointe Drive involving a Chrysler PT Cruiser and a Hyundai passenger car.

One of the occupants in the Chrysler was experiencing neck pain after the crash, Washington City Police Chief Jason Williams said, adding that they declined to be transported to the hospital.

At the time of the crash, both vehicles were heading east on Telegraph Street when the Hyundai struck the Chrysler as it slowed down to turn right onto Ridge Pointe Drive. The driver in the Hyundai reported they were partially blinded by the sun, which made it difficult to see that the Chrysler was slowing down, Williams explained. They slammed on their brakes but were unable to avoid striking the Chrysler.

No citations were issued, as “the sun was believed to be the cause of the accident,” Williams said.

The Chrysler sustained nominal rear-end damage and remained operational, while the Hyundai sustained extensive front-end damage.

