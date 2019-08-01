Bruce Craig Solomon

August 1, 2019

March 15, 1949 – July 29, 2019

Bruce Craig Solomon, born March 15, 1949, burned with incandescent destiny.

When Agent Orange finally caught up with him on July 29, 2019, his work had brightened thousands of hearts and minds.

Bruce was one of my mightiest resources in things concerning veterans. He was a tremendous help to so many.

He was a particularly unique person and generous in heart. The world seems darker without his passion for laughter, sports and music.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Allred Solomon, his four children, Denise Sanchez (Tony), Layla Hardy (Todd), Jeff Solomon (Jen) and Laurie Long (Russ), 14 beautiful grandchildren and four siblings. He loved his family, his many friends, his students and his clients.

Services

  • A memorial service will be held at The Memorial House in Memory Grove in Salt Lake City, 375 Canyon Road, on Saturday, Aug. 3, at 10 a.m.

Read the full obituary and leave messages at: www.premierfuneral.com.

