June 21, 1957 – July 31, 2019

Brian Kim Krupp, gone too soon, gained his wings on July 31, 2019, at his home in St. George, Utah.

He was born on June 21, 1957, in Colville, Washington, to Luther and Ruth Krupp. He married the love of his life, Peggy Ellis, on Jan. 13, 1990. They had an amazing 40 years together. They were blessed with one amazing child, Nathan.

Brian grew up and attended school in Libby, Montana. Then he moved to Casper, Wyoming, where he attended Casper College and received a Diesel Mechanic Degree. He held many jobs in his life. He worked as a mechanic, a hotshot oil field driver, built custom coaches, truck shop supervisor for Walmart and for the last 14 years as a generation technician for the city of St. George.

Brian had a love for music. He traveling with a band. He played the drums, guitar and flute. He enjoyed traveling with his wife and had a great love for Mother Nature. Brian loved gardening and shared his bounty with his friends, neighbors and co-workers.

He had a published story named “Stewards of Miracles” – anyone wanting to read it may go to: https://goldenageofgaia.com/2019/03/22/stewards-of-miracles-a-never-ending-story/. He also loved his Recumbent Trike and going on rides with his friend, Rich Bovo.

Brian is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Peggy; son: Nathan (Marissa) Krupp; granddaughter, Kennedy Krupp, all of St. George, Utah; sister, Kris (Michael) Lucas of California; sisters-in-law: Kathy (Atif) Ishtiaq of St. George and Sandra (David) Magsamen of Wisconsin and Linda (Sam) Moncada from Wisconsin.

The family would like to thank Dr. Haslem and his staff at the Cancer Center, Dixie Homecare and Hospice, Rich and Kathleen Bovo, Kathy and Atif Ishtiaq and all of our friends (too many to name) that showered us with love and support.

A Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. Visit www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.