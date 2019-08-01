Revere Health dedication ceremony lets staff be a part of foundation for new St. George Clinic

Revere Health staff and their families decorate commemorative stones to place in the foundation of their new St. George facility, Jul. 31, 2019, St. George, Utah | Photo by Andrew Pinckney, St. George News

FEATURE —Revere Health is turning 50 years old this week, and to mark the occasion, a small gathering was held Wednesday morning at the construction site of their new St. George Clinic to celebrate the company’s milestone and look to the future of the new facility.

Revere’s clinical staff and their families came out early on an otherwise cloudy morning for a free breakfast and some fun decorating rocks to throw into the foundation of the new clinic before the final concrete is poured.

The new clinic broke ground last December and aims to centralize many of their medical services.

Tracy Hernandez, senior marketing director at Revere Health told St. George News she was pleased with how the project is coming together.

“It will be great to have everything in one place,” Hernandez said, adding that this consolidation should provide greater convenience – and savings – for patients.

The new facility will house family medicine, urgent care, cardiology, physiatry, physical therapy, orthopedics, cardiology, imaging and a vein and vascular center all under the same roof.

Family practitioner Dr. Scott Barton, who has been working at Revere’s St. George clinic since 2000, said they have been talking about a new clinic for almost a decade, and actively planning for the last five years.

“It is going to be great,” Barton said.

Virna Nakagawa, a patient coordinator for Revere, decorated her stone with her name and a couple green clovers before throwing it in. Nakagawa said it’s interesting to think about being part of the building’s foundation for many years.

“We’ve waited a long time for this” she said. “It took a long time, but I think at this point they are ready.”

Nakagawa currently works in the medical records department and says they are anticipating additional work space in the new facility.

“It will be a big change,” Nakagawa said.

The facility is located at 2900 E. Mall Drive, St. George. Much of the initial groundwork is progressing, with crews working to prepare foundations across the site.

Hernandez said construction is tentatively scheduled to be complete in mid-2020.

