Body of missing paraglider found south of Hurricane

Written by Ryann Richardson
July 30, 2019
The Washington County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue team responds to a fatal accident in the Dixie National Forest, Utah, Dec. 16, 2015 | File photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office retrieved the body of an “overdue” paraglider early Tuesday morning.

Approximate location where the body of a 38-year-old male paraglider was found in St. George, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Google Maps, St. George News

Hurricane Police Department spokesman Ken Thompson told St. George News they received a missing persons report for a 38-year-old male around 10:30 p.m. Monday.

Family members grew concerned after the man did not return from a paragliding trip near Honeymoon Trail.

Officials confirmed the man was a Hurricane resident, but were unable to release the name at this time.

Thompson said the paraglider had a GPS locator on his person for safety reasons, which Hurricane Police were able to use to locate him. The man’s body was found just south of Hurricane after Tuesday morning after midnight.

Officers called in the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Search and Rescue, Intermountain Life Flight and the Bureau of Land Management to assess the situation and recover the body.

This report is based on statements from police or other responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

