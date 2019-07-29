Innovative program at Ascent Advantage Academy offers a better education in a safe, friendly and uplifting environment

Image by klimkin from Pixabay , St. George News

ST.GEORGE — Ascent Advantage Academy, located near Dixie State University in St. George, offers a Latter-day Saint-based K-12 education, along with an innovative program that parents and students love.

The innovative program includes small classes with no more than 10 students; caring, experienced instructors; a safe, uplifting, positive and friendly Latter-day Saint environment; proprietary learning strategies; and shortened instruction periods.

The shorter instruction periods are unique to Southern Utah and are based upon discoveries in brain and educational science that have shown that students really absorb only the first and last 10-12 minutes of a class period and that the brain learns in 20-minute increments.

Craig and Mary Kessler, the founders of Ascent Advantage Academy, took this information to heart and shortened classes to 25 minutes each, and the instruction day to three hours. Over a four-year period, the Kesslers found that their short day students outperformed their regular day students in all areas.

The proprietary learning strategies taught to all students have helped struggling students succeed, with average and gifted students excelling even more than they would in a regular environment.

The school was started in response to the request of the founders’ son, who asked his parents for a better education in a better environment. The Kesslers originally established the Academy in St. George in 1997 under the name Sunrise High Academy. As the scope and services of the school changed from just high school to include middle school and elementary, the name was changed to Beehive Academy and Preparatory School.

The Kesslers ran the school until 2011, when Mary Kessler joined her husband in retirement. In the spring of 2018, the Kesslers were encouraged to re-open their school. As stated by a former graduate, “The youth today need what you have to offer.”

Now operating under the name Ascent Advantage Academy, the Kesslers offer their short-day program in two Monday through Friday sessions. The secondary session for ages 12 and over meets from 7:20-10:15 a.m. The elementary session meets from 10:30 a.m to 1:25 p.m. In addition, the academy offers half-hour afternoon tutoring appointments.

On Sept. 3, the Kesslers will launch Ascent Advantage Academy Online. Curriculum material and syllabi will be available for purchase. Students will be taught via the course materials, online videos and face-to-face instruction.

To register for the fall session or to find out more information, contact the academy at 435-773-3766 or visit their website.

Resources

Ascent Advantage Academy | Address: 684 S. University Ave., St. George | Telephone: 435-773-3766 | Website | Facebook | Email

