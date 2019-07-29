Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

ST. GEORGE— In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, July 27-28.
No, the St. George water park hasn’t dried up
ST. GEORGE — Nearly two years ago, a water park slated for the Middleton area of St. George was set to move forward, but since then news has been sparse on the progress of the “Splash City Adventure Park.” The fate of the proposed water park has been on the minds of St. George News readers lately, with some wondering if the project had stalled.
5 Utah teens seriously injured when struck by suspected drunk driver in Anaheim, California
ST. GEORGE — A crash in Southern California involving a suspected drunk driver injured five Utah teens late Friday night, including a recent graduate of Pine View High School who is in critical condition with severe brain injuries.
Driver in critical condition after hitting 2 light poles on Red Cliffs Drive
ST. GEORGE — A crash on Red Cliffs Drive shortly after midnight Saturday left a driver in critical condition.
At 12:34 a.m. emergency personnel were dispatched to the single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Red Cliffs Drive and 1680 East involving a red Toyota Prius with a single occupant.
Couple arrested after allegedly dragging 15-year-old during iPhone theft
ST. GEORGE — A married couple are in jail after allegedly driving off during a robbery with a local teen still halfway inside the car.
Motor home goes up in flames on Old Highway 91
WASHINGTON COUNTY — A full-size motor home pulling an enclosed trailer went up in flames on Old Highway 91 Saturday afternoon.
