Local business creates veteran sponsorship program to treat PTSD using hyperbaric oxygen therapy

Public domain stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — After seeing the success of offering free treatments to a veteran, a local business recently launched a charity program to treat other veterans’ post-traumatic stress disorder symptoms and other lingering ailments using hyperbaric oxygen therapy.

After returning to civilian life, many veterans often deal with physical and mental challenges. The most common conditions include PTSD, depression, sleep deprivation and pain. Veterans frequently suffer from these conditions with little hope for relief.

However, InsideOut Hyperbaric + Wellness, which is located in St. George and offers a variety of services from dietary programs to stem cell therapy, said they believe they can make a difference in helping veterans find a solution through hyperbaric oxygen therapy, which involves breathing in 97% oxygen while inside a pressurized chamber.

According to a press release from InsideOut, under normal conditions, a body is only able to carry oxygen via red blood cells. Under a hyperbaric condition, oxygen is more readily carried via plasma and other body systems, such as the central nervous and lymph systems, to better reach areas throughout the entire body. This treatment is used internationally for more than 80 different conditions, ranging from injury to surgical recovery to PTSD.

InsideOut first provided free hyperbaric oxygen therapy sessions to Josh Rock, a U.S. Army veteran who served from 2002-2009, including a deployment to Baghdad, Iraq. During his time with the army, Rock began experiencing symptoms such as sleep deprivation, appetite loss and depression, and he was eventually diagnosed with PTSD.

“Usually about in the afternoon, I would just be drained,” Rock said in the press release. “I wouldn’t have any energy.”

After years of prescribed medications that only offered temporary solutions, Rock discovered InsideOut, which donated 90 sessions over 90 days for his treatment.

“About two, maybe three months into the treatment, I was consciously aware of the fact that I was able to stay up all day long, do whatever I needed getting done and then be able to go back to sleep at night, not having my sleep interrupted,” Rock said, adding that the treatment has helped him get “weaned off of the pharmaceuticals.”

Since his treatments, Rock’s clarity, focus, energy, and quality of sleep have all greatly improved, and he no longer needs to take any medication for PTSD. He has since graduated from college and subsequently enrolled into graduate school.

After seeing the significant positive impact that hyperbaric oxygen therapy had on Rock, InsideOut was inspired to help more veterans and created a Veteran Sponsorship program. They are currently sponsoring Nate Hamson, a veteran suffering from PTSD, body pains, sleep deprivation, depression and hearing loss.

InsideOut will be providing as many sessions as Hamson needs to recover, the press release stated, adding that positive effects are fully maximized around 60 sessions, but up to 120 sessions may be needed.

Hamson will be evaluated throughout his treatments to monitor his improvements, and he will be given a dietary program to enhance his recovery. The total cost of Hamson’s treatments could be as high as $10,000; however, InsideOut is donating half of his sessions for free. The other half of the sessions will be raised through a GoFundMe page.

”We not only want to help Nate Hamson, but I also believe we can help more veterans who have done so much for our country,” Ryan Brinkerhoff, a partner at InsideOut Hyperbaric +Welness, said in the press release. “We’re grateful to join the Southern, Utah community in this great cause to help our veterans.”

