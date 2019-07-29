Firefigthers battling 3 blazes on North Rim of Grand Canyon

View of the Grand Canyon from Point Imperial on its North Rim, Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona, July 3, 2017 | File photo by Reuben Wadsworth, St. George News

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. — Recent monsoonal activity in the southwest has resulted in several new lightning ignited fires on the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park over the past several days. Fire crews are actively working to suppress three fires in the park.

The Lindbergh Fire near Lindbergh Hill is being fought directly. Approximately 2 acres in size as of Monday morning, current fire behavior is creeping and smoldering within mixed conifer. Crews are working to contain the fire at the smallest possible size by digging handline around the fire’s perimeter, according to a press release from the National Park Service.

The Ikes Fire was detected Thursday and is located 3 miles east of Swamp Point. It is approximately 1.5 acres in size and burning in mixed conifer with a grass understory. Fire managers plan to confine and contain the Ikes Fire to a defined planning area while providing protection for sensitive natural and cultural resources.

The Dutton Fire was also detected on Thursday and is located on the northeastern edge of the Powell Plateau. Fire managers are monitoring the fire, which is burning in ponderosa pine and brush.

At this time, there are no road closures. However individuals driving out to Swamp or Fire Point should be aware of fire crews working in the vicinity. Motorists should turn on their headlights and slow down for emergency response vehicles.

Grand Canyon National Park is receiving interagency support from local resources via the Interagency Fire Management Organization.

Each fire start is evaluated by fire management officials for the most appropriate management strategy. Firefighter safety, resources at risk, location of the fire, available resources, regional and national preparedness levels and weather forecast are taken into consideration when responding to a wildfire.

Visit the park’s website for additional information about wildland fires in the Grand Canyon.

