Attempted U-turn results in T-bone crash in front of Dixie High School

Written by Mikayla Shoup
July 29, 2019

ST. GEORGE — An attempted U-turn resulted in a T-bone crash near Dixie High School Monday evening, according to police. 

The scene of a T-bone collision on 700 South in St. George, Utah, July 29, 2019 | Photo by Mikayla Shoup, St. George News

The incident was reported around 5 p.m. on 700 South in front of the St. George Swimming Pool and Dixie High School. 

The collision occurred after the driver of a white Toyota Corolla parked on 700 South facing east attempted to make a U-turn to travel west on the same street, St. George Police officer Tiffany Atkin said. 

The 30-year-old driver did not see a gray Volkswagen Passat that was traveling east on 700 South and pulled out in front of them, and the Passat crashed into the side of his vehicle. 

“He decided to make a U-turn to go back west and didn’t see the car coming and pulled out in front of it and got hit,” Atkin said. 

No injuries were reported as a result of the collision, and the driver of the Corolla was issued citations for an improper turn and never obtaining a driver’s license. 

