Family seeks public’s help finding missing teen

Shown in this undated photo, Rayne Rekkel Benn, 15, of St. George, was last seen July 26, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Summer Anderson, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The family of a missing 15-year-old St. George girl is asking for the public’s help in locating her.

Rayne Rekkel Benn was last seen leaving the Washington County Youth Crisis Center Friday evening, according to her mother, Summer Anderson. Benn was there for a dance rehearsal as a part of Team Raw’s Summer Slam, which is slated to perform at the Washington County Fair, her mother said.

Benn left on foot and was walking to her grandmother’s house nearby when she reportedly disappeared along the way.

Anderson said she contacted the St. George Police Department, adding that officers have checked various addresses and locations where her daughter may have otherwise been located.

St. George Police officer Tiffany Atkin confirmed Monday that police are investigating the disappearance and have since classified Benn as a runaway.

Benn is around 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 117 pounds, according to her mother. She has dark-colored hair that she tends to wear in a bun.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Benn is encouraged to contact the St. George Police Department at 435-627-4300.

