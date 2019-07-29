Kids invited to take part in free hockey clinic, courtesy of Vegas Golden Knights

Chance the Gila monster, the official mascot of the Vegas Golden Knights professional hockey team, at a recent skills clinic, Las Vegas, Nev., July 26, 2019 | Image from a video screenshot, courtesy of Vegas Golden Knights via @ChanceNHL on Twitter, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Children ages 5-18 are invited to participate in a free 90-minute hockey clinic in St. George put on by the Vegas Golden Knights professional hockey team.

The clinic is scheduled to take place Friday, Aug. 9, from 10-11:30 a.m. at the St. George Recreation Center, 285 S. 400 East, St. George. There is no charge, but participants need to register in advance. Registration can be done online by clicking here. People can also sign up in person during regular office hours at either the recreation center or at the city commons building, 220 N. 200 East, St. George. The registration deadline is at 11:59 p.m. Aug. 8, the night before the event.

The clinic has a limit of 80 participants, but as of Monday afternoon more than 60 spots were still available, according to St. George City Recreation Department staff.

Participants do not need to have any prior hockey playing experience and do not need to bring any equipment, according to the event notice posted on the recreation department’s website.

“Come learn the basic skills of stick handling, passing, and more!” the announcement states.

Among the personnel who are scheduled to appear at the event are veteran player Deryk Engelland, broadcaster Gary Lawless and Chance, the team’s popular Gila monster mascot.

The Las Vegas-based Golden Knights, who began playing in the National Hockey League in 2017, will be starting their third season later this year.

Event details

What: Hockey skills clinic for children age 5-18.

When: Friday, Aug. 9, 10-11:30 a.m.

Where: St. George Recreation Center, 285 S. 400 East, St. George.

Cost: Free, but advance registration is required, either online or in person.

Additional details: For more information, call St. George City recreation supervisor Jordan Bird at 435-627-4593.

