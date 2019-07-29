Former Utah First Lady Norma Matheson dies at 89

Norma Matheson, date and location not specified | Photo courtesy of the Utah Historical Society, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — Former Utah First Lady Norma Matheson has died, family friends confirmed to FOX 13. She was 89.

Beloved by Utah Democrats, she was First Lady of Utah during her husband Scott Matheson’s term as governor from 1977-85. She was active in politics, most recently leading the Count My Vote ballot initiative.

She is the mother of former Utah congressman Jim Matheson, 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Scott Matheson Jr., Thomas Matheson and Lu Matheson.

