Following negotiation, school board approves base salary increase

Composite image. Photo of Washington County School District office in St. George, Utah, by Ryann Richardson, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In a special meeting Thursday, the Washington County School Board approved the certified salary schedules for 2019-20 to include an increase to the base salary. However, they rejected two bonuses suggested in negotiations.

A salary schedule is an outline of pay levels that an employee can meet based off level of education and years of experience. According to the 2018-19 step placement estimator, a teacher with a minimum of a bachelor’s degree and no experience would start with an annual salary of $40,972, which would be in the first step placement.

Board members first voted to go into a closed session to discuss the negotiated agreement brought before them. After one hour of discussion, the board re-opened the meeting to the public, and board member Craig Seegmiller made the motion.

For the 2019-20 year, the board approved an increase of $1,660 to the base.

Members of the board voted to continue a $4,200 legislative salary adjustment that’s been a part of the schedule for some time. The board also agreed to fully fund an $800 step advancement for faculty and staff who qualify.

The board decided to continue funding the high-deductible insurance option at 3.5%, as well as a 12% employee contribution to traditional health plan insurance, as they had in previous years.

“I would mention that those are referenced on the negotiated agreement,” Seegmiller said.

Two items from the negotiations were denied by the board: a one-time October bonus and a Christmas bonus.

Members of the board who were present both in person and over the phone unanimously voted to approve the salary schedule for 2019-20.

The board is scheduled to meet next on Aug. 13 at 4:30 p.m. in the Washington County School District Office board room at 121 W. Tabernacle.

