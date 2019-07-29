Catherine Marie Cunnington

June 16, 1922 – July 29, 2019

Catherine Marie (née Hamstead) Cunnington, 97, passed away peacefully, with her family at her bedside, on July 29, 2019, in St. George, Utah. She joins her husband, Walter Herbert Cunnington, mother and father, brother, older sister and granddaughter, Christine, with our Lord and Savior for eternity.

Beloved mother to four: Walter (Ellen) Cunnington Jr., Linda Lee (William) Nordstrom, Jeanne Marie (Terry) Cadwallader and Jane Lang. She was the loving grandmother to 13 grandchildren: Christine, Jenny, Terry, Kimberly, Katherine, Karolyn, Jeffrey, Jessica, Jocelyn, Jillian, Jeremy, Julie and Andrew. She delighted in her 26 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

Catherine was born to Mary and Alpha Hamstead in Eglon, West Virginia, in 1922. She was raised on their family farm in Greenwood, Delaware. She had one brother, Norman, and three sisters, Pearldean, Elouise and Eleanor.

A World War II bride, she married Walter Herbert Cunnington, Sr. just prior to his deployment overseas to World War II. After the war, they moved to St. Louis and then to Denver, where they raised their family. They retired to Greenwood, Delaware, and then later to Chandler, Arizona.

Catherine loved to crochet, paint and read, when she wasn’t caring for her family. She was also an avid gardener and loved animals. She played the piano and the organ. She joins her eternal family and her Heavenly Father, Lord and Savior. She will be fondly remembered with love and laughter by all who knew her.

Her family is especially grateful for her loving hospice care by Encompass and the caring, attentive staff of Spring Gardens Memory Care.

A private family graveside will be held in Chandler, Arizona. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. Visit www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.