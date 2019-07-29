Aug. 18, 1936 – July 25, 2019

Arthur Irvin Kriss, 82, passed away July 25, 2019. He was born Aug. 18, 1936, in South Norfolk, Virginia, to Arthur Martin and Helen Estelle Dunning Kriss. He married Margaret LaVon Bellotte on June 17, 1957.

Arthur joined the Air Force in March of 1954. After his career in the Air Force, he worked in Civil Service at Nellis Air Force Base and the Nellis Test Range. He completed his distinguished career in the mid 1990s and began travelling with his loving wife. They toured the U.S. and the world together. They settled in Hurricane, Utah, in 2004 and shared their lives surrounded by great friends and family.

Arthur is survived by his wife, LaVon; children: Roberta (Dennis) of Las Vegas, Irvin (Zylkia) of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and James (Heidi) of Las Vegas; ten grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Arthur to Intermountain Homecare and Hospice, 555 South Bluff Street, Ste. 100, St. George, Utah, 84770.

Services

Memorial services will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Friday, August 9, at 2 p.m. at the Masonic Lodge, 632 East Charleston Boulevard.

Private family graveside services will take place at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Boulder City, Nevada.

Memorial services will be held in Washington City, Utah, on Saturday, Aug. 10, at 12 p.m. at the First Southern Baptist Church, 475 West Buena Vista Boulevard.

