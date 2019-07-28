Early morning fire destroys RV near Littlefield, Arizona

A motor home is destroyed in a fire that started in the engine compartment early Sunday morning, Mohave County, Ariz., July 28, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Beaver Dam/Littlefield Fire District, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The third fire in two days involving a camper trailer/RV was reported in Mohave County, Arizona Sunday morning. The fire triggered propane tank explosions and eventually spread to nearby brush before it was extinguished.

Around 5 a.m. MDT, firefighters responded to a vehicle fire at Scenic Boulevard and Las Vegas Way. They were informed the incident involved a motor home that was fully involved at the time of the call.

The driver was able to get out of the RV on his own before fire crews arrived, said Ernesto Renteria, firefighter and EMT, with the Beaver Dam/Littlefield Fire District.

The fire burned through nearly one-half acre before crews were able to extinguish the flames. Crews then remained on scene knocking down embers and putting out hot spots to reduce the risk of smoldering and reigniting at a later time.

The driver told firefighters the motor home had been parked near his residence for some time, so he decided to take it out for a drive.

He traveled for about two miles before noticing smoke coming from the engine compartment, followed by flames as he pulled the vehicle off the road and called 911.

The fire appears to have started from a possible electrical issue, but the exact cause is undetermined.

Mesquite Fire and Rescue also responded to assist along with the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

This is the third motor home fire reported in just two days. On Saturday afternoon, a full-size motor home pulling an enclosed trailer went up in flames on Old Highway 91 just north of the Utah-Arizona border.

On Friday night, a man was critically injured after his camp trailer that was parked behind several buildings caught fire in LaVerkin. He was found unconscious by a neighbor who pulled him to safety until help arrived.

The National Fire Protection Association estimates that 20,000 RV fires occur annually, and when the vehicle is used as a structure, the most common area for a fire to start is the kitchen or cooking area, followed by the engine compartment.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

