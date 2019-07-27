Neighbor rescues unconscious man from burning camp trailer

The scene of a fire involving a camp trailer in LaVerkin, Utah, July 27, 2019 | Photo by Ron Chaffin, St. George News

LAVERKIN — A man was hospitalized in critical condition Friday night after he was found unconscious in a burning travel trailer in LaVerkin.

At 11:30 p.m. firefighters were dispatched to the blaze near 330 North involving a camp trailer that was parked behind several buildings, Hurricane Valley Fire District Battalion Chief Kohl Furley said

Firefighters arrived to the trailer fully involved in flames. A man in his 50s who was in the trailer was unconscious and severely injured. He was loaded into an ambulance and transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

The neighbor who called 911 to report the fire saw the man lying unconscious in the doorway of the trailer, Furley said. The neighbor pulled the man from the doorway and dragged him away from the flames to safety.

“That neighbor saved the man’s life,” Furley said.

Meanwhile, crews began attacking the flames coming from the trailer as LaVerkin City Police officers cordoned off the street and secured the scene.

Firefighters were able to prevent the flames from spreading to equipment and other buildings located within feet of the burning trailer, and the fire was extinguished a short time later.

Crews then began extinguishing any burning material and hot spots that weren’t readily visible to prevent the fire from reigniting, which Furley said was particularly important in the trailer fire with so many fuel sources in close proximity.

Firefighters cleared the scene at about 3:30 a.m.

The trailer was destroyed in the blaze. The heat from the fire also caused blistering to the paint and plastic of a black passenger car parked nearby.

No other injuries were reported, and the investigation into the cause is ongoing.

