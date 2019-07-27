Mesquite Police help calm down agitated horses in trailer incident on I-15

Police respond to an incident involving horses on Interstate 15 in Arizona, July 26, 2019 | Photo courtesy of the Mesquite Police Department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A potentially dangerous situation involving two horses inside a trailer early Friday morning was resolved thanks in part to the help of responding officers from the Mesquite Police Department.

The incident reportedly occurred in the early morning hours before dawn Friday on northbound Interstate 15 near the Arizona-Nevada border, at about mile marker 1 on the Arizona side.

The occupants of the pickup truck pulling the horse trailer were reportedly transporting a newly purchased horse from California to Idaho when the incident occurred.

According to a Facebook post made by the department Friday afternoon, one of the horses attempted to climb over the dividing gate in the trailer, resulting in injuries to both animals. After the truck and trailer stopped alongside the interstate, emergency dispatchers summoned officers from both Nevada and Arizona, in addition to a local veterinarian.

Mesquite Police Lt. Jordan Bundy was mentioned by name in the post for his role in helping calm down the animals and keeping them under control.



A woman who was in the truck also suffered minor injuries to her hand while trying to tend to the horses, a family member reported in the comments on the post.

Although the police department initially reported that both horses suffered only minor injuries, more than one commenter on the post indicated that the female horse was more seriously hurt and was receiving medical care at a Las Vegas veterinary hospital.

