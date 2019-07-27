Driver in critical condition after hitting 2 light poles on Red Cliffs Drive

ST. GEORGE — A crash on Red Cliffs Drive shortly after midnight Saturday left a driver in critical condition.
At 12:34 a.m. emergency personnel were dispatched to the single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Red Cliffs Drive and 1680 East involving a red Toyota Prius with a single occupant.
The Toyota ended up in the drive-thru lane of a nearby Arby’s restaurant. Responders removed the unconscious driver from the car and quickly transported him to Dixie Regional Medical Center in critical condition, St. George Police officer Tiffany Atkin said.
Officers learned from a witness at the scene that the Toyota was heading east on Red Cliffs Drive when the driver attempted to pass another vehicle on the right side of the roadway just as both cars were approaching the intersection.
Atkin said the driver lost control of the car as it slammed into a pedestrian crossing light pole before hitting a large steel pole supporting the intersection’s traffic light and then continued forward another 30 yards until it came to rest in the restaurant drive-thru.
At the time this report was taken, Atkin said the driver remains in grave condition at the hospital.
The Toyota was destroyed in the crash and was subsequently towed from the scene.
An accident reconstruction team was later called to the scene to conduct an investigation into the cause of the crash.
The scene of a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Red Cliffs Drive and 1680 East, where the path taken by the car is visible in the grass, St. George, Utah, July 27, 2019 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News
A traffic light pole is damaged and a smaller pole shown at the bottom right is knocked off the support structure after a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Red Cliffs Drive and 1680 East, St. George, Utah, July 27, 2019 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News
A traffic light pole is damaged after being struck by a car at the intersection of Red Cliffs Drive and 1680 East, St. George, Utah, July 27, 2019 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George New
A pedestrian walk sign and pole are knocked off the base after a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Red Cliffs Drive and 1680 East, St. George, Utah, July 27, 2019 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News
A Toyota Prius is destroyed after a single-vehicle crash in St. George, Utah, July 27, 2019 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News
