Thomas James Semmens

Aug. 10, 1944 – July 20, 2019

Thomas J. Semmens, 74, died peacefully July 20, 2019 at Dixie Regional Medical Center surrounded by those he loved most.

He was born Aug. 10, 1944 in Cedar City, Utah. He spent his childhood in Virgin, Utah, and Southern California. He was a graduate of California’s Rosemead High School class of 62.

Soon after completing school, Jim enlisted in The U.S. Air Force on Oct. 1, 1963. Most of his service was at Hopedale Air Station in Hopedale, Labrador, during the Vietnam War. He was part of the 923rd Aircraft Control and Warning Squadron, a vital link in the NATO radar network.

After his early adult years in California, Jim moved home to Southern Utah where he met and married Louise Neilson and raised his children. He worked for the U.S. Postal Service and retired after 25-plus years of being everyone’s favorite mailman.

Jim was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He loved serving his fellow man and savior in various callings, including first counselor in the Pine View Stake Presidency. With that calling came some special opportunities like being a bodyguard when members of the First Presidency would come into town and planning stake events for youth and families.

Jim had a magnetic, charismatic and loving personality which drew people to him. He possessed a talent of bringing people together, as was often witnessed at neighborhood block parties and family reunions. Jim loved serving others any way he could like his years of being Santa at KONY Coins for Kids and helping all his neighbors put curbing in when it was the trend. However, his favorite times were spent with his children and family, whether on a beach in Huntington, California, during a road trip adventure across the country with a tent trailer and 6 kids in tow or simply gathering together for Sunday dinner.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Henry Semmens and Beulah Earl Semmens.

He is survived by his siblings Janeen Jocelyn, Judie Lee and Jerry Semmens; his six children Natalie, Kate, Rebecca, Sara Dawn, Allison and Tommy; and his favorite people, his grandchildren, Hunter, Logan, Jordan, Berkely, Shelby and Mila.

Services

A viewing will be held on Saturday, August 3, from 9-10:30 am at Pine View Mortuary, 566 N. Mall Drive, St. George, Utah, followed by memorial services at the Red Cliffs Chapel from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 259 N. Mall Drive, St. George.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Pine View Mortuary, 435-986-4222.