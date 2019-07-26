April 14, 1987 – July 21, 2019

Stetson Rencher Snow, 32, passed away July 21, 2019. He was born April 14, 1987, in St. George, Utah, to Celia Rencher Snow and Ronald W. Snow.

Stetson had a wonderful childhood growing up in Pine Valley. His time was spent riding horses with his nieces and nephews, going on pack trips on Pine Valley Mountain in the summer and sledding and snowboarding in the winter. In later years Stetson found his love for the beach and ocean living in San Diego, California.

Stetson lived life with such passion, intensity and love and was such a bright light to all who knew him. He loved and loved hard. He never judged anyone and had so much compassion for all. Anyone who was lucky enough to know Stetson was no doubt better because of it.

Stetson is survived by his parents, Ron and Celia Snow; brothers, Todd Snow (Suzanne), Trent Snow (Joanne), and Tavish Snow; sisters, Stacha Glauser (Neil) and Shawnee Snow (Robert); and many loved nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, William and Grace Snow and Jack and Ruth Rencher; uncle, Steve Rencher; and many friends who also lost their battle with addiction.

There will be no services, the family wishes to have a celebration of life at a later day. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Utah Support Advocates for Recovery Awareness, at www.myusara.com, in Stetson’s name.

Our family would like to thank everyone that supported Stetson in his battle with addiction. He fought so valiantly and wanted more than anything to overcome it.

