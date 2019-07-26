Cool off in Brian Head this weekend with 5th annual car show, live music, summer activities

File photo from third annual Brian Head Car Show, Brian Head Resort, Utah, July 22, 2017 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Roaring engines echoing through the normally quiet Brian Head mountain community is a sure sign that the car show is back in town.

Vehicles will start cruising into the Brian Head Resort main parking lot at 329 S. Hwy 143 on Friday, but the main events will take place Saturday starting at 8 a.m.

Attendees can meander through and marvel at all the hot rods, classics, street rods, vintage trucks, motorcycles and more. There will also be a slow drag competition, burnout contests, roaring engine competition, and multiple awards given out, including the People’s Choice. Bring the family and enjoy Kansas City-style barbecue while you check out some of the shiniest chrome and the brightest colors in Southern Utah.

In addition to the car show, free live concerts will take place Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., or visitors can choose to try out any of the family-friendly activities at the Giant Steps Lodge base area, including scenic chairlift rides and the zip line.

For a full list of Brian Head summer activities and hours of operation, click here.

Be sure to come check out all the hot rods before they roll out following the awards presentation Sunday at 1 p.m.

For more information, go to the Brian Head Car Show website.

