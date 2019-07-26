Motorcycle wedged under truck after crash near Bluff Street, injuring rider

ST. GEORGE — A motorcycle was wedged beneath a truck in St. George Friday, leaving the rider with minor injuries.

The incident occurred around 3:15 p.m. Friday near the intersection of 700 S. Bluff Street.

At the time of the crash, an older adult male driving a blue Dodge Dakota turned out of a nearby parking lot and was unable to see a black Honda 600 motorcycle that was traveling east on 700 South, St. George Police officer Joe Deim said.

The adult male driver of the motorcycle was unable to stop and ran into the left side of the truck, and the bike became wedged underneath the truck.

The driver of the truck was wearing a seat belt, and the driver of the motorcycle was wearing a helmet. The motorcyclist suffered minor injuries but declined transportation to the hospital.

Responding St. George firefighters pulled the motorcycle out from underneath the truck and worked to clean up leaked fluids.

“When we showed up, the front end of the motorcycle was wedged underneath the truck,” Deim said. “They were able to pull it out and get it upright, though.”

The driver of the truck told police he was unable to see the motorcycle because another vehicle parked on the side of the road blocked his view.

The driver of the truck was issued a citation for failure to yield while entering the roadway.

