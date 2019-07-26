Mark Arthur “Moose” Holm

Sept. 9, 1999 – July 19, 2019

Mark Arthur “Moose” Holm, 19, passed away July 19, 2019 in California. He was born Sept. 9, 1999 in Hildale, Utah, to Paul Ray and Linda Holm.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 27, at 1 p.m. at the Spilsbury Mortuary Chapel, 110 S. Bluff Street, St. George, Utah.

There will be a gathering Friday, July 26, from 5-7 p.m. at the mortuary and Saturday prior to services from 11 a.m. until time of service.

Interment will take place in the Isaac Carling Memorial Park, Colorado City, Arizona.

Those who are unable to attend the services may watch the service live at webcast.funeralrecording.com enter in the Event#: 23246 and Password: HOLM2019

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454. Friends and family are invited to sign his online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com.

