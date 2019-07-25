March 2, 1952 – July 21, 2019

Vickie Sanders Gubler, 67, passed away early Sunday morning, July 21, 2019, in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in March 2, 1952, in LaVerkin, Utah, to Ervil and Belva Bringhurst Sanders, the sixth child in a family of seven.

Vickie’s father’s adventurous spirit took the family to places like Canada and Montana. She grew up watching her mama fix 10-course meals each day to feed all the ranch hands and she thoroughly loved riding her horses, Reno and Cookie, off into the hills for countless hours at a time.

On September 18, 1971, Vickie married Douglas Gubler of LaVerkin, and together they were sealed in the St. George Temple on Sept. 14, 1993.

Throughout her life, Vickie was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many and varied callings, acquiring close friends and admirers of her character and ever-cheerful demeanor along the way.

She surrounded herself with good books, cute grandbabies and the latest in techno gadgets. She immensely enjoyed and excelled in numerous crafts like tole painting, crewel, rug hooking, sewing, paper crafts and Swedish weaving.

Vickie was an excellent pianist and taught lessons for many years. She loved collecting succulents and growing her flowers but always lamented that her gardens would never be as lovely as when her mama was alive to tend to them.

Doug and Vickie raised five wonderful children: Adam (Rebecca) and their children Olivia, Clara, Caleb and Asher; Robin (Shane) and their children: Rianna, Terryn, Darrien, Maura, Liam, Declan and Tikvah; Damon (Sabra) and their children: Kael, Seth, Jonas and Ivy; Jocelyn (Blake) and Braydon.

Services

Memorial services will be held Saturday, July 27, at 11 a.m. at the LaVerkin 1st Ward Chapel, 70 South 300 West, LaVerkin, Utah.

Interment will be in the LaVerkin City Cemetery.

Interment will be in the LaVerkin City Cemetery.

The family wants to thank Dr. Tudor, Dr. Jennings and the wonderful west wing staff at Dixie Regional Medical Center who attended Vickie and her family with the utmost care and consideration. And to all family and friends who have come forth, we are humbled by your love and support.