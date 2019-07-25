Truck catches fire after family sets off Pioneer Day fireworks

File photo shows fireworks from 4th of July celebration in Southern Utah | Photo by Mikayla Shoup, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A family accidentally set their truck on fire Wednesday night after lighting fireworks in celebration of Pioneer Day.

The family was legally shooting off fireworks in the area of 2100 N. 2600 West near their house in Cedar City. After cleaning up the fireworks remains, they put them in the bed of their 2019 Chevrolet Silverado Duramax truck, Cedar City Fire Chief Mike Phillips said.

“They had cleaned up their fireworks and the box with the cardboard tubes — he said when he picked it up that it was cold,” Philips said, referring to the truck’s owner. “But it caught on fire in the back of the truck then spread through the vehicle.”

The truck was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived around 11 p.m.

The fire ignited near the family’s home, but responders were able to put the fire out before it spread to the house or any nearby vegetation.

Nobody was injured in the incident, but the truck was a total loss.

Phillips said the truck fire was one of four fireworks-related calls they received over the holiday.

“Just some fields, some little fires here and there,” he said. “That was the biggest one.”

Philips said the best way to prevent used fireworks from igniting is to douse them in water.

“When you pick them up, make sure you drown them with water. Take a five-gallon bucket or jug of water and pour it over the top of them. Make sure they’re totally out before you clean them up,” he said.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.