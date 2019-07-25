Families of murdered teens want accused killer to face death penalty

Composite image using March file photo of Jerrod Baum (inset), over stock image of Utah County Sheriff's Office vehicle, St. George News

PROVO — In one week, the man who has been charged with murdering two Eureka teens and dumping their bodies into an abandoned mine will learn if he’ll face the death penalty.

After Jerrod Baum pleaded not guilty on June 10, the clock started ticking for Utah County Attorney David Leavitt. He has 60 days to decide whether to seek the death penalty.

However, according to a report from Fox13Now, the families of Breezy Otteson and Riley Powell said they made up their minds a long time ago.

Otteson’s aunt, Amanda Hunt, said she’s still not sure what the Utah County Attorney will decide when it comes to the death penalty.

“There’s a lot of anxiety towards what’s going to happen. I think he’s torn. I think he’s torn on what decision he is to make and it’s a big decision to make. Both sides of it. Politically and personally,” Hunt said.

