Teen flown to hospital after being ejected during rollover on I-15

An SUV on the side of Interstate 15 near mile marker 98 after a rollover in Iron County, Utah, Jul. 25, 2019 | Photo courtesy of the Utah Highway Patrol, Cedar City News, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A teenage driver was flown to the hospital after he was ejected during a rollover on Interstate 15 in Iron County early Thursday morning.

The rollover was reported shortly before 5 a.m. on southbound I-15 near mile marker 98 involving an SUV, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Nick Street said.

The unrestrained 16-year-old male driver was ejected from the vehicle and thrown nearly 100 feet, Street said, adding that he suffered significant injuries as a result.

The teen was initially transported by ground to Valley View Medical Center in Cedar City and then flown to Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George with severe injuries, according to a statement from the Utah Highway Patrol.

“He was conscious and talking at the scene, which was very surprising, considering the seriousness of the injuries,” Street said of the driver’s condition.

The 24-year-old passenger, who was wearing his seat belt, remained in the vehicle during the rollover. He suffered moderate injuries and was transported by ground to Valley View Hospital for evaluation and treatment.

The passenger told troopers the driver was traveling at speeds in excess of 100 mph when the vehicle left the roadway.

During the investigation into the crash, authorities estimated the teen was thrown more than 30 yards during the rollover.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

