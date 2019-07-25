6-year-old partially ejected during rollover on I-15

Chevrolet Tahoe sustains severe damage during rollover on Interstate 15 that critically injured a 6-year-old child, Beaver County, Utah, July 25, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A child was critically injured when she was partially ejected from an SUV during a rollover reported Wednesday evening on Interstate 15 in Beaver County.

According to a statement released by Utah Highway Patrol Thursday morning, a maroon Chevrolet Tahoe traveling north on I-15 near milepost 125 just north of Beaver hydroplaned shortly after 5 p.m. when it hit standing water caused by continued rain in the area.

The Tahoe began to slide across the roadway into the median, where it rolled once before landing upright several yards from the roadway.

A 6-year-old child who was unrestrained at the time was partially ejected during the rollover. Troopers arrived to find the little girl unconscious and critically injured, while the 26-year-old driver, who was also unrestrained, sustained minor injuries.

Both occupants were transported to Beaver Valley Hospital by ambulance, and the child was later flown to Primary Children’s Hospital by medical helicopter in critical condition.

As of Wednesday night, the child “has not regained consciousness,” UHP said in the statement.

During the investigation, troopers determined that the rear tires of the SUV were severely worn, with only minimal tread depth that was insufficient to displace the water and prevent the vehicle from hydroplaning.

Troopers found that the combination of the condition of the rear tires, the wet roadway and vehicle speed were all contributing factors in the driver losing control of the Tahoe.

UHP said that not having the child restrained in an appropriate car seat played a major role in the severity of her injuries that occurred during the partial ejection.

This report is based on statements from police or other responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.