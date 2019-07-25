Boy killed in crash on highway near Beaver, another in critical condition

EMS vehicles stock image | Photo by Katifcam, iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News
ST. GEORGE — A crash on state Route 21 left one boy dead and another in critical condition Thursday, according to police.
The crash occurred at around 3 p.m. near mile marker 94 on SR-21 between Minersville and Beaver, the Utah Highway Patrol said on Twitter.
The crash resulted in the death of a 14-year-old boy, who was a passenger in the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle, a 17-year-old boy, was flown by helicopter to a hospital in “serious but stable condition,” police said.
This is a developing story.
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mikayla Shoup grew up in the beautiful mountain town of Flagstaff, Arizona. She recently graduated from Northern Arizona University where she worked for the university's newspaper, The Lumberjack, as a features writer, photojournalist and assistant news editor. In her free time, Mikayla loves exploring the outdoors, traveling and playing with her dogs.