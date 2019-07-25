Boy killed in crash on highway near Beaver, another in critical condition

EMS vehicles stock image | Photo by Katifcam, iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A crash on state Route 21 left one boy dead and another in critical condition Thursday, according to police.

The crash occurred at around 3 p.m. near mile marker 94 on SR-21 between Minersville and Beaver, the Utah Highway Patrol said on Twitter.

The crash resulted in the death of a 14-year-old boy, who was a passenger in the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle, a 17-year-old boy, was flown by helicopter to a hospital in “serious but stable condition,” police said.

This is a developing story.

