Best of Southern Utah winner Gallian, Welker & Beckstrom fights for veterans, victims of abuse

FEATURE — In recognition of their dedication and contributions to the community, Gallian, Welker & Beckstrom, L.C., one of the oldest and largest law firms in St. George, was recently voted Best of Southern Utah in two separate legal categories by the residents of the very area they serve.

More than just providing legal services, Gallian, Welker & Beckstrom has capitalized on its vast experience and knowledge of both the law and Southern Utah to raise awareness and thus increase support for often underserved populations. One such group is military veterans.

Through both the home office in St. George and branch office in Las Vegas, the firm annually represents hundreds of veterans in their claims for VA disability benefits and other legal matters.

Mike Welker, a partner at Gallian, Welker & Beckstrom, said his firm employs staff members who specifically analyze veterans’ service files – known as “C files” – on a regular basis, searching for ways to assist veterans in finding and obtaining all benefits available to them.

While that might be considered “all in a day’s work,” Gallian, Welker & Beckstrom goes above and beyond by also providing financial support and service hours to foundations and organizations that support and assist veterans.

“We owe our freedom and security to our honorable servicemen and women,” Welker said, “and for that we are indebted to them. When we watch for events put on by veterans or for veterans, we will see opportunities to support them.”

Another group for which the firm seeks to raise awareness is victims of abuse – very often women and children.

“Sex trafficking and exploitation must be stopped,” he said. “It is an absolute scourge on society that we must fight. We have seen this scourge spread into Southern Utah. But if we unite in our efforts and service, we can make Dixie a safe zone — free from the plague of abuse, exploitation and human trafficking.”

Welker said that last year, he witnessed the rise of the nonprofit organization Wheels of Justice, started by a group of bicyclist enthusiasts who decided to use cycling events as a way to raise awareness and funds for civic organizations that serve victims of abuse. Gallian, Welker & Beckstrom decided to assist the group in bringing its influence to Southern Utah to support these types of nonprofit organizations in the area.

Although the organizers of Wheels of Justice were primarily attorneys, one does not need to be a lawyer – or even a cyclist – to be a part of the cause. Their events need volunteers and support from the community as a whole, Welker said, adding that the organization may even branch out to include running events.

“Wheels of Justice is planning some great events in Southern Utah,” he said. “Stay tuned.”

Attorneys at Gallian, Welker & Beckstrom also devote time and money to local schools. Welker said the future of Southern Utah, as well as the state and country, is no better than the strength of the youth. The firm has provided pro bono legal services to high school booster clubs, school-related organizations and a residential treatment center for troubled youth, something which Welker said is all part of being a member of the community.

“Our community is so good at supporting our youth and our schools,” he said. “Our attorneys and staff are very proud to rub elbows with all of our wonderful community members who provide opportunities for growth and development to our youth and who also provide a pathway for children who have faced great challenges – such as abuse – to heal and thrive.”

While being a very busy, full-service law firm, Welker said the firm would be ashamed of their legal successes if it did not reach out and meaningfully contribute to good causes in the community.

“We can do much better,” he said. “We probably all could do better in serving our community. But that’s the wonderful thing about life — we can grow and improve day by day.”

