Teen suffers ‘substantial’ hand injury in ATV rollover at Sand Hollow

Written by Mori Kessler
July 24, 2019
ST. GEORGE — A teen was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following an ATV rollover at Sand Hollow State Park Wednesday evening.

Emergency personnel responded to the incident in an area just above Sand Hollow Reservoir near a pair of water tanks around 5:50 p.m.

At the time of the incident, the all-terrain vehicle rolled when the driver turned too quickly, Park Manager Jonathan Hunt said. One of the passengers, a teenage male, suffered a “substantial hand injury” in the resulting crash.

The teen was subsequently taken to Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George for care.

The teen and his family were visiting the area from out of state and had rented the side-by-side ATV prior to the crash.

This report is based on statements from emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

