Jon Patrick Carhart, 57, passed away July 18, 2019 in Toquerville, Utah. He was born May 6, 1962, in Salt Lake City to Ron Carhart and Bev Carhart.

He was married in Salt Lake City on Jan 16, 1982, to Susan Carhart. Jon grew up in Holladay, Utah, and loved the outdoors. He was a resourceful handyman and always helped others. He was a master of all trades.

Jon will be greatly missed by his family and all his friends. We are saddened, as he was too young to leave us.

He is survived by his mother; Bev Carhart, his two sons, Scott Zee and Eric Zy Carhart; his two grandkids, Sawyer and Peyton Carhart; his brothers, Steve and Thomas Carhart; and sister, Cindy Carhart. He was preceded in death by his father, Ron Carhart, and brother, Mikel Carhart. The family would like to thank all of his friends for being near and dear to Jon in his last years.

Friends and family are invited to share condolences online at www.SerenityStG.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Serenity Funeral Home St. George, 435-986-2085.