Oct. 26, 1933 – July 22, 2019

Glenda “Fern” Carter Frandsen passed away July 22, 2019, at her home in Cedar City, Utah, at the age of 85. She was born Oct. 26, 1933, in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Ronald V. Carter and Velma Priest. She was the 3rd of seven children.

Fern grew up during the Great Depression years and learned the value of family, hard work and a good sense of humor. She worked her whole life and retired from Safeway in 1998.

She married Glen Charles Frandsen in Elko, Nevada, on Nov. 29, 1952. They were later sealed in the Mesa Arizona Temple on June 18, 1971. They were blessed with three children, 15 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.

They lived in New Mexico, Wyoming, Idaho, Arizona and moved to Cedar City in September 1997. She made life-long friends wherever she lived. She loved attending the temple with her friends from Cedar City and was so happy to have a temple finally built in Cedar.

She is survived by her children: Charla Fern (Scott) Sorensen, Ronald Kay (Nancy) Frandsen and Robert Joel “Joe” (Stephanie) Frandsen; and her sister, Jennie Clark.

She was preceded in death by her husband and parents; siblings: Della Reader, Richard Ellis Carter, Jim R Carter, Leah Lucille King and Frank Carter; grandchildren: Teresa Sorensen and GabriElla Genelle Frandsen.

We would like to thank all that have been so kind to Fern and her family. We appreciate the tender care of Ethan Bunker and his staff Sun Tree Home Health & Hospice. Also a special thanks to her neighbors and the Cedar 8th Ward Relief Society for their compassion and service.

Services

Visitation will be held Friday, July 26, from 10-10:30 a.m. at the Cedar Stake Center, 155 East 400 South, Cedar City.

The memorial services will follow at 11 a.m.

Family and friends are invited to share condolences online at www.SerenityStG.com. Arrangements and memorial tree planting are under the direction of Serenity Funeral Home St. George, 435-986-9100.