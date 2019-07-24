Francis Ned Burr

Feb. 28, 1930 – July 20, 2019

Our sweet dad, grandpa, great-grandpa and brother left us July 20, 2019, to return to our Heavenly Father, mom and his family waiting for him to come home.

He was born Feb. 28, 1930, to Charles Erwin and Ellen Lorraine Anderson Burr in Salina, Utah. He was raised in Burrville, Utah.

He married Coy Gleave on Oct. 12, 1953, in the Manti LDS Temple. From their union came four daughters, 14 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren.

After graduating from Richfield High School, he attended the Branch Agricultural College in Cedar City, BYU and Utah State University where he earned his bachelor’s in education. He later earned his master’s. He taught school in Koosharem, Richfield, Antimony and West Jordan. He was a gifted teacher and helped shape the lives of hundreds of children. His love of teaching is reflected in their lives.

Ned served in the Korean War training dogs for military service. Growing up as a farmer’s son in Burrville, he developed a love for animals and the land. In addition to his profession as a teacher, he had a beautiful farm in Antimony and raised poled Hereford cattle, sheep, chickens and four daughters.

Dad was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was always happiest when he could serve and teach the gospel to others. He served as a missionary in the southern states as a young man, in New Zealand with Coy and in West Jordan as a stake missionary. He especially loved teaching gospel doctrine classes and giving talks as a high counselor.

Ned leaves behind his four daughters: Melanie (Kevan) Blair, Debbie White, Lisa (Ray) Nelson and Laurie Sandberg; 14 grandchildren; 35 great grandchildren; and a brother, Verl (Linda) Burr.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff of Spring Gardens Senior Living and Dixie Home Health and Hospice in St. George for loving and caring for Ned.

Services

Funeral services will be held Friday, July 26, in the Antimony LDS Chapel at noon. Family and friends may call at the Antimony church from 10-11:30 a.m.

Interment will be in the Antimony cemetery.

