Judge issues warrant after woman fails to appear for sentencing in Dutchman’s Market burglary

The scene of a suspected business burglary in Santa Clara, Utah, Feb. 16, 2019 | File photo courtesy of Santa Clara-Ivins Police Department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A woman who pleaded guilty to burglary and other charges in connection with a break-in at Dutchman’s Market in February failed to appear for sentencing Tuesday, and a warrant was issued for her arrest.

Elain Clayton-Bunch, 41, of Henderson, Nevada, was due in court for sentencing before 5th District Judge Eric A. Ludlow in St. George on two third-degree felonies, including burglary of a building and criminal mischief, as well as one misdemeanor count of theft.

As part of a plea agreement reached in March, one count of burglary of a building, vehicle burglary and two misdemeanor theft charges were dismissed in exchange for the defendant’s guilty plea to the three other charges.

The case stems from an incident reported Feb. 16 involving a burglary at Dutchman’s Market in Santa Clara. Responding police found shattered glass along the front of the building and a large hole in one of the glass entrance doors to the market, reportedly caused by a large Dutch oven lid that was thrown through the door to gain entry.

Video surveillance showed a woman matching Clayton-Bunch’s description inside of the store taking snacks and other food items from the market.

A little over an hour later, the defendant was observed taking more snacks after entering the store a second time. At the time of the incident, Santa Clara-Ivins Police Sgt. Jaron Studley said she appeared to be transient and that she broke in because “she was hungry.”

Clayton-Bunch was later arrested and booked into Purgatory Correctional Facility in Hurricane, where she remained until her release March 26 after a resolution hearing. The defendant remains at large at the time of this report.

