Utah launches first mobile voting program

A sign points voters to the ballot box in Utah, Aug. 11, 2017 | File photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

PROVO (AP) — Overseas voters from Utah County will be able to cast a ballot from their smartphones as part of the state’s first mobile voting program.

Utah officials announced Tuesday that the county will launch a pilot program for this year’s municipal primary and general elections.

Eligible participants include active-duty military, their dependents and people with disabilities.

A mobile voting app will use government IDs, voting records and facial and thumbprint recognition to register voters and electronically submit their ballots.

The program is being funded by mobile voting foundation Tusk Philanthropies. Similar programs have been tested for elections in other states like Colorado and West Virginia.

Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox said the program will make elections more accessible and efficient.