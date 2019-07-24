TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Weekend events | July 26 – July 28
Art
- Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Abstraction Only Art June 21-August 29 | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 2200 East, St. George.
- Friday, 5 p.m. | SUMA After Hours | Admission: Free | Location: 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
- Friday, 5 p.m. | Final Friday Art Walks from June through September | Admission: Free | Location: 94 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Friday, 6-8:30 p.m. PDT | Paint Nite ~Adults Only~ at Scotty’s Bar and Grill | Admission: $25 | Location: 1024 Normandy Lane, Mesquite.
- Friday, 7 p.m. | Introduction To Rug Weaving With Myrna Cox | Admission: Free | Location: 230 N. 100 West, Orderville.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Introduction to the Annie Sloan Method | Admission: $110 | Location: 37 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, 6-9 pm. | First-Responders Summit | Admission: Free | Location: Dixie High Auditorium, St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. | Old Bottles tell their Stories! | Admission: $4 | Location: 1903 Wells Fargo Road, Leeds.
- Saturday, 11 a.m to 4 p.m. | Creek Valley Health Fair | Admission: Free | Location: Water Canyon School, 250 E. Newel Ave., Hildale.
- Saturday, 1-3:30 p.m. | Creative Mindfulness Mandala Workshop | Admission: | Location: 908 N. 1400 West, St. George.
- Saturday, 4-8 p.m. | Cedar City – Utah Concealed Carry Permit Class | Admission: $39.99 | Location: 1575 W. 200 North, Cedar City.
Entertainment
- Thursday-Friday, 7 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. | Disney The Little Mermaid JR. | Admission: | Location: Cottontown Village, 25 N. 300 West, Washington.
- Friday, 7-8:30 p.m. PDT | LIVE “SPIRIT CONNECTION” EVENT WITH SALT LAKE MEDIUM | Admission: $45 | Location: 100 E. Pioneer Blvd., Mesquite
- Friday, 8:45 p.m. | The Sound of Music | Admission: Various | Location: 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Friday-Saturday, 2-4:30 p.m., 7:30-10 p.m. | A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder | Admission: Various | Location: 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m. | Spirit of Polynesia LUAU | Admission: | Location: 300 W Lion Blvd., Springdale.
- Saturday, 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. | Desperado Duel 2019 | Admission: | Location: 75 N. 400 East, Panguitch.
- Saturday, 8:30-10 p.m. PDT | Singing With the Big Bands | Admission: Various | Location: 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, 8:45 p.m. | Disney’s The Little Mermaid | Admission: Various | Location: 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
Family
- Friday, noon | Movies at the Mall | Admission: Free | Location: 1770 E. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.
- Friday, 6-11 p.m. | Sunset on the Square feat. How to Train Your Dragon Hidden World | Admission: Free | Location: 50 S. Main St., St. George.
- Friday-Sunday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Brian Head Car Show | Admission: Free | Location: 329 S. State Highway 143, Brian Head.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. | Full STEAM Ahead | Admission: Free | Location: 625 W. Telegraph St., St. George.
Food/vendors/crafts
- Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. | RSQ’d Treasures Garage Sale Fundraiser | Admission: Free | Location: RSQ DOGS.
- Saturday, 8:30-10 a.m. | Chocolate Making Class, hands-on | Admission: $17 | Location: 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 5 p.m. | Kanab Outdoor Market 2019 | Admission: Free | Location: Jacob Hamblin Park, Kanab.
- Saturday, 6-7 p.m. | Policy Kings Brewery Beer Fest | Admission: Free | Location: 223 N. 100 West, Cedar City.
- Sunday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Beer Brunch | Admission: Various | Location: 223 N. 100 West, Cedar City.
Music
- Friday, 8 p.m. | Music with Mike & Elaine | Admission: No cover | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Friday, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Live At The Bit: The Coffis Brothers | Admission: $10| Location: 1212 Zion Park Blvd., Springdale.
- Saturday, 4-7 p.m. | The Haymarket Squares at Zion Canyon Brew Pub! | Admission: No cover | Location: 95 Zion Park Blvd., Springdale.
- Saturday, 7-10 p.m. | Live Music – Riverhouse Band | Admission: No cover | Location: 250 N. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 8-11 p.m. | National Touring Artist Melody Guy | Admission: No cover | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 8:30 p.m. | Live Music by Kaitlyn Sevy | Admission: No cover | Location: and Hollow Resort, 5662 Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 7:30 p.m. | Walking Tour of Cedar City Main Street | Admission: Free | Location: 94 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Friday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Friday Nights with DJ Vexify | Admission: No cover | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Crazy Mike At The Lodge | Admission: Various | Location: 1 Navajo Road, Duck Creek Village.
- Saturday, 4 p.m. PDT | Backyard BBQ Buffet at Town Square Buffet | Admission: $15.99 | Location: 275 Mesa Blvd., Mesquite.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Friday, 6:15-7:15 p.m. PDT | Asana Workshop | Admission: $10 members, $15 non-members | Location: 742 W. Pioneer Blvd., Mesquite.
- Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m. to noon | Red Rock Martial Arts Black Belt Training & Lunch (Extended Cut) | Admission: Various | Location: 1028 E. Tabernacle St., Unit 101-103, St. George.
- Saturday, 7 a.m. | Outdoor Yoga | Admission: $20 | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 8-9 a.m. | Yoga at the Market | Admission: Free | Location: Location: 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. | Kanab Mixed (Men’s & Women’s) Tennis | Admission: Free | Location: 26 N. 100 East, Kanab.
- Saturday, 8:30 p.m. | Summer Star Parties at Cedar Breaks NM | Admission: Free | Location: Cedar Breaks National Monument Visitors Center, Brian Head.
- Sunday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. | Yoga & Mimosas | Admission: | Location: 59 W. Center St, Cedar City.
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.
