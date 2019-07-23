New book ‘Stop Living in Isolation’ promises to be a game changer for those suffering with hearing loss

FEATURE — A new book by M.I.T and Harvard Medical School trained neuroscientist and clinical audiologist Dr. Keith N. Darrow is offering people a brilliantly informative and profoundly practical take on hearing loss.

“Stop Living in Is olation” reveals Darrow’s innovative approach to medically treating the cognitive aspects of hearing loss for individuals of all ages.

In this day and age of modern medicine, approximately 48 million people suffer from hearing loss, tinnitus and the associated cognitive impairments that go along with it. Yet Darrow says it doesn’t need to be this way.

As one of the top specialists in his field who continues to reach great heights of quality health care and treatment in audiology, Darrow has now joined the ranks of successful authors who care about your physical and mental health as you age.

“Aging is inevitable,” Darrow says, “but decline is optional.”

“Stop Living in Isolation” is set to be a game changer, as those affected by hearing loss – as well as friends and family – learn about the correlation between the unfortunate condition and the mind-robbing diseases of dementia, depression, social isolation and a sedentary lifestyle.

Between his numerous years of continuing education, practice in his field, and research, Darrow is determined to reveal the science to maintaining independence and increasing social engagement by bettering your hearing.

In this groundbreaking book, Darrow documents ways to reduce the risks of developing dementia and exposes the devastating impacts of hearing loss and tinnitus if left unchecked. He presents a comprehensive, step-by-step guide to better hearing, increasing cognitive function and socialization, and maximizing your quality of life.

Darrow’s passion, training and determination have led him to teach readers about the proven benefits and value of NeuroTechnology, which is at the heart of a more comfortable, healthier way of living with the daily challenges of aging and hearing loss.

More than a traditional hearing aid, NeuroTechnology can be used to address the full spectrum of hearing difficulties and tinnitus, from people with “normal hearing” but who have difficulty processing in noisy situations to individuals with severe to profound hearing loss.

Darrow also challenges some common myths about aging and dementia in correlation to hearing loss.

This book is packed with information for those who want to learn how to live a better, more active, more engaged lifestyle regardless of age.

Hearing is what connects us to others, Darrow says. It is the building block to communication in our personal and professional lives. Now you and your loved ones can break free from the stresses of hearing loss and avoid the unnecessary consequences of leaving it untreated. As science is helping us to live longer lives, it’s imperative to be best prepared for the challenges that hearing loss and dementia can have on your golden years.

Using Darrow’s information and proven methods, you can once again achieve peak performance in your life. “Stop Living in Isolation” is the only book you will ever need to learn all you need to know about this subject.

Get your free copy here today.

Written by KEITH N. DARROW, Ph.D., Harvard Medical and M.I.T. trained neuroscientist, director of audiology research at Intermountain Audiology.

