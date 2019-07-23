Memory Matters to host seminar on dementia for first-responders

Stock photo | Photo 1147214 courtesy of Rawpixel/Unsplash, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In an effort to address the needs of seniors with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia in Washington County, a free educational seminar is being offered by Memory Matters Utah/Nevada.

The seminar is open to participants from law enforcement and first-responder agencies in Southern Utah and Nevada. The event is also open to the general public, according to a press release from Memory Matters. The seminar will be held Friday from 6-9 p.m. at the Dixie High School Auditorium, 350 E. 700 South, St. George.

The seminar will focus on identifying and responding to seniors with Alzheimer’s disease or a related dementia. These may be emergency situations, dangerous encounters, natural disasters or simple traffic stops.

“When responding to a situation that involves a dementia illness, appropriate response requires specialized training. The behaviors are due to a medical condition rather than mental illness or criminal intent,” Memory Matters Founder LuAnn Lundquist said. “It is my hope that a task force of interested agencies will form to create inter-agency policies and procedures for responding to those with a memory loss illness.”

This event is being organized in response to growing requests for training from police and other emergency personnel who come in contact with seniors suffering from dementia or those responsible for the care and welfare of someone with dementia.

For more information about the seminar, contact Memory Matters at 435-319-0407 or email outreach.mmu@gmail.com.

