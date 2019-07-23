Nov. 13, 1939 – July 18, 2019

Earl D. Thomas, 79, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019. He was born to Raymond Thomas and Anne Ross in Boston on Nov. 13, 1939. Earl married his sweetheart, Louise Flater, in the St. George Temple on Jan. 12, 1962.

Earl was raised in Jamaica Plains, Massachusetts. He enlisted in the Air Force, where he honorably served for 4 years. He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in many callings during his life, including a mission with his wife in Detroit, Michigan.

Earl spent 27 years as a firefighter for the city of Las Vegas. Upon retirement they moved to Hurricane, Utah. He enjoyed spending time with his family traveling, camping, participating in sports and attending his grandchildren’s activities.

Earl is survived by his wife, Louise; their children: Gary (Jill), Greg (Diana), Darin (Shelly), and Amy (Travis) Frehner; 18 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; 3 brothers; and 1 sister. He is preceded in death by his parents and a sister.

Services

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 27 at 11 a.m. at the Hurricane North Chapel, 155 East 1050 North, Hurricane, Utah.

Visitations will be held Friday, July 26, from 6-8 p.m. at Metcalf Hurricane Valley Mortuary, 140 North Main Street, and Saturday prior to services from 9-10:30 a.m. at the church.

Interment will be in the Hurricane City Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Hurricane Valley Mortuary, 435-635-9922. For condolences, full obituary, and funeral listings, visit www.metcalfmortuary.com .