Debris scattered along Tuweap Drive after car plows over median

ST. GEORGE — Officers found a debris field that stretched for several yards along Tuweap Drive after a vehicle plowed over the median Monday night and dragged plants, brush and even a tree under the vehicle before scattering the destroyed landscaping across the roadway.

Shortly after 10 p.m. officers were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on Tuweap Drive northeast of the Sand Hollow Aquatic Center involving a gray passenger car with multiple teenage occupants, St. George Police Officer P. Lewis said.

The vehicle was northbound on Tuweap Drive when the car started to veer to the right and the driver overcorrected to the left and jumped the median. The car continued along the median for several yards, taking out bushes and large plants along the way, before it went across the southbound lane and then off the soft shoulder and came to rest several yards from the roadway.

“It looked like they also struck a small tree and took it with them,” Lewis said.

The windshield was shattered during the crash, something which Lewis said could’ve resulted from any number of pieces of flying debris striking it.

“I think a lot of stuff hit the windshield,” he said.

The driver was possibly distracted when the car began to veer off the road, but all occupants were properly restrained and no one was injured, “which is the most important thing,” the officer said.

The driver, who had an intermediate driver’s license, was cited for having more than one passenger in the car at the time of the crash, as the license does not allow more than one non-family passenger for the first six months unless accompanied by a parent, guardian or legal custodian.

This report is based on statements from police or other responders and may not contain the full scope of findings. Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

